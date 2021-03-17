Bandai Namco Posts Stop Asian Hate Message Condemning Anti-Asian Rhetoric And Violence

Prior to a deadly shooting in Atlanta, Georgia that left eight people dead, six of which were women of Asian descent, the Tokyo-based video game studio Bandai Namco Entertainment has published a statement condemning the recent rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence.

The studio took to Twitter to deliver the castigation, saying it "remains committed to the ideals of inclusion, diversity, and fairness; while condemning all acts of violence, bullying, discrimination, and xenophobia." Bandai Namco noted that the burgeoning anti-Asian hate "truly hit home" for its employees. The studio is asking for fans to support the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by checking out various resources, donating to campaigns and signing petitions, and reporting incidents of anti-Asian violence of any kind.

As a company based in Japan, the recent rise in anti-Asian hate has truly hit home for our employees.

We always appreciate support from our fans and we now ask for your support to #StopAsianHate and fight the rise in hate crimes committed against people of Asian descent. pic.twitter.com/QlUUryZZfx — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 16, 2021

Xbox head Phil Spencer echoed Bandai Namco's vilification. He said "hate has no home on Xbox," letting Asian players know Xbox sees them, hears them, and "will and must do more together to stop Asian hate."

Hate has no home on Xbox. Team Xbox is appalled by the violence and racism against Asian communities. For all Asian players and peers, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, and we will and must do more together to #StopAsianHate. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 17, 2021

According to research from the Stop AAPI Hate forum, almost 3,800 incidents of violence against Asian Americans were reported between March 2020 to February 2021. The report also found that more women than men--68% as opposed to 29%--experienced targeted hate, with 44% of cases happening in California and 42% of people being of Chinese descent.

