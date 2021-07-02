Baldur's Gate 3 Stream Announced For July 8

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios will show off the latest patch for its in-development RPG next week. This will be the third Panel From Hell, with this episode titled "A Most Noble Sacrifice" and scheduled to stream on Twitch on July 8 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.

"Join us July 8th on an interactive adventure that explores Baldur's Gate 3's new patch content, in Larian's first LarPG. We're coming to you live (but we won't all leave alive) from Gravensteen castle, and you'll help us define the adventure," Larian tweeted.

Other than the date and interactive story elements, it's not clear what the next Baldur's Gate 3 patch will contain or if it'll even hit its intended 2022 release date, but what is available has been well received by fans so far. The last big patch for Baldur's Gate 3--which was released in February--added the Druid class, a loaded dice feature, dozens of quality-of-life adjustments, and numerous other changes to the game which is currently available through Steam's Early Access program.

Since launching the game on Steam, Larian has continued to expand with new studios in Guildford and Barcelona.