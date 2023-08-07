Baldur's Gate 3 - Rogue Class Guide

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue class is the perfect choice if you plan on making your moves from the shadows, either from a distance or up close. Rogues can become silent killers with plenty of Bonus Actions and high single-target damage, so we’ll be breaking down the class with an overview here to help you get to that level.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue class overview

The Rogue class functions at its best when you sneak from target to target, taking them out as efficiently as possible. We’re here to show you how to use your Dexterity stat to its fullest potential, whether that be with bows or close-range weapons.

Outside of combat, Rogues excel when it comes to stealth, sleight of hand, and lockpicking checks, so it’s always a good idea to have one in the party if you want to open chests or enter areas that you wouldn’t normally have access to.

Rogue Class Summary

Rogue Class Features

The Rogue class features are far simpler than others, like the Monk for example, making them easier to grasp early on in the game. You won’t be using any magical abilities, and your main focus should be landing sneak attacks in situations where you have an Advantage–like from stealth.

Sneak Attack (Melee) - Deal extra damage to a foe you have advantage against. Also works if you have an ally within 1.5m of the target and you don’t have disadvantage.

Sneak Attack (Ranged) - Deal extra damage to a foe you have advantage against. You can also use this attack if you have an ally within 1.5m of the target and you don’t have disadvantage.

Proficiencies

Proficiencies are mostly determined by your race/sub-race, and for a Rogue, we suggest playing as a Wood Elf, Half-Elf, or Drow. These races will provide you with a light armor proficiency, along with weapon proficiencies in simple weapons such as clubs, daggers, greatclubs, handaxes, javelins, light crossbows, light hammers, maces, quarterstaffs, shortbows, sickles, and spears.

You’ll also be proficient with martial weapons, including hand crossbows, longbows, longswords, rapiers, and shortswords. All this to say, you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to weaponry.

Your background provides boosts to your base skills, and Criminal is a great choice for Rogues.

Rogue Subclasses

Rogues have access to three subclasses – Thief, Arcane Trickster, and Assassin. You’ll be able to choose between them once you reach Level 3, and if you change your mind about your subclass in the future, you can respec and change classes to make a different decision.

Thief

Thief Rogues gain another Bonus Action through the Fast Hands Subclass Feature, allowing them to get a bit more creative with their approach to combat while still sticking to mainly weapon-based damage. This second Bonus Action will essentially give you three actions per turn to mix attacks, stealth, and movement in any combination you see fit.

Arcane Trickster

Arcane Trickster Rogues mix in a bit of magic with their mischief by unlocking Cantrips and spells to use alongside the standard combat options. You’ll become more of a mage and immediately unlock Mage Hand, giving you control over a spectral hand that can carry out extra tasks in and out of combat.

Assassin

Assassin Rogues have the potential to deal incredibly high damage as long as they act first or catch enemies by surprise. You gain an automatic Advantage over anyone who hasn’t acted yet, and your attacks against surprised foes are automatic critical hits. An Assassin’s goal is to start combat from the shadows to take out enemies before they can even get a chance to move.

The Rogue's Thief subclass gives you an extra Bonus Action.

Character Creation Picks

Best race and sub-race

We mentioned a couple of alternatives above, but when creating your character, you’ll want to go with a Wood Elf to gain the following race features:

Keen Senses - Proficiency in Perception

Darkvision - Can see in the dark up to 12 meters.

Fey Ancestry - Advantage on saving throws against being charmed; magic can't put you to sleep.

Fleet of Foot - Movement speed is increased by 1.5m.

Rogues benefit greatly from the extra movement to close in on enemies or to disengage and re-enter stealth when situations get tricky. Darkvision is also useful, especially if you’re planning to become a Rogue who strikes from dimly lit areas.

Best Rogue background

These three backgrounds are the best fits for the Rogue class, but your choice should ultimately come down to your roleplaying preferences:

Charlatan for Deception and Sleight of Hand

Criminal for Deception and Stealth

Urchin for Sleight of Hand and Stealth

I chose to go with a Criminal background to be able to talk my way out of sticky situations with the option to remain virtually invisible should those situations escalate. Do remember, though, that beyond these proficiencies, your background affects how your character gains inspiration.

Best abilities

The game provides you with a solid ability point spread for your Rogue when you create your character, so there’s no need to change it unless you’re going for something specific with your build.

Strength: 8

Dexterity: 17 - You can gain another bonus ability point by defeating Auntie Ethel .

. Constitution: 14

Intelligence: 13

Wisdom: 13

Charisma: 10

Dexterity should always get your +2 bonus, but your +1 bonus can go wherever you’d like. It’s also just fine to leave the bonus at the default spot.