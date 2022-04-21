Baldur's Gate 3 Leaves Early Access In 2023 And More Is Coming, Says Larian Studios

During the Dungeons & Dragons Direct, Larian Studios officially confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 will leave early access and launch in 1.0 in 2023--a release window that had previously been alluded to but not outright stated. The developer also revealed a new trailer which teased that more will be added to Baldur's Gate 3 in the coming months.

"By the nine hells, we've added a lot of great stuff already--and there's more where that came from," Larian Studios say in the trailer. "So join us in early access in our journey to Baldur's Gate 3, or come along in 2023 when the game releases."

In February 2022, Baldur's Gate 3 Director Swen Vincke estimated that the team had "about a year left of development" on Baldur's Gate 3 before the game leaves early access, implying a 2023 release date but still leaving room for a potential launch window in 2024. I'm glad to see we won't have to wait too much longer to experience the full game.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7, the latest big update for the game, added the Barbarian class to the DnD-inspired RPG, bringing the total number of playable classes to nine. In Baldur's Gate 3, the story begins with your capture by mind flayers. You escape, but not before your captors plant illithid tadpoles into your brain, which begins the process of slowly transforming you into a mind flayer. You set out in search of a way to cure yourself, meeting and befriending fellow adventurers in your travels.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available in early access for PC and Stadia.