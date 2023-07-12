Baldur's Gate 3 Devs Share Their Thoughts On All 12 Classes

Find out which Baldur's Gate 3 class is most fun to kill and which is the best at throwing people off cliffs, according to the people who made the game.

By on

Comments

Baldur's Gate 3 has 12 playable classes including the brand-new Monk class and even if you're familiar with Dungeons and Dragons classes, it's still going to be a challenge to choose which one to play first. We sat down with some of the developers to get their opinions on the strengths and weaknesses of each class, and find out which are their personal favorites to play.

GameSpot interviewed Larian Studios game director Swen Vincke, lead writer Adam Smith, and lead systems designer Nick Pechenin to get their opinion on each of Baldur's Gate 3's playable classes. There's a class to suit any play style, and the three devs break that down, class by class.

Click To Unmute
  1. Gex Trilogy | LRG3 Reveal Trailer
  2. Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection | LRG3 Reveal Trailer
  3. Tomba! | LRG3 Reveal Trailer
  4. Clock Tower | LRG3 Reveal Trailer
  5. Alan Wake 2 — The Mind Place (Saga Anderson Gameplay Clip)
  6. Baldur's Gate 3 Is A Massive And Hilarious RPG
  7. VALORANT - UNITED TOGETHER // China Launch Official Cinematic Trailer
  8. COD Modern Warfare II & Warzone x The Boys [NSFW Trailer]
  9. Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Crossover Launch Trailer
  10. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle | Reveal Trailer
  11. PUBG SURVIVOR SUMMERFEST Event Trailer
  12. MythForce - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Baldur's Gate 3 Devs Break Down Every Class

For example, the devs pick the Fighter or Warlock as good options for beginner players, as classes that are simpler to play and easier to level up than other options. Players looking for a more complex experience might go for the broader spell list of a Wizard or the versatility of a Cleric, or come up with fun ways to break the game with the Sorcerer's metamagic.

Roleplay-minded players might want to explore a Warlock's pact or a Paladin's oath, while chaos-seekers will probably gravitate to the Bard, or use a Barbarian character's potential for throwing things around.

Animal-lovers will have to choose between the Ranger and the Druid--deciding whether they want to have a pet or be the pet with wild shape. Rogues, according to the devs, are invaluable for their lock-picking and trap-disarming ability, as well as making use of the potential of stealth attacks.

The newest class, Monk, is one that'll benefit tactically-minded players, with a well-built Monk even able to solo difficult content according to Smith.

Check out the video above for a more in-depth look into each class, including some of the devs' favorite subclasses, and some of the surprising strengths each class has in Baldur's Gate 3.

After being in early access for the last few years, Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to PC on August 3, and PlayStation 5 on September 6.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Baldur's Gate 3
PC
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)