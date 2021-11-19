GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Review PS5 Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Weapons Guide Series X Restock Tracker Xbox Backwards Compatibility Halo Infinite Beginner's Guide
Login / Sign Up

Bad Company 2 Dev's New Game Metal: Hellsinger Delayed To 2022

Another game has been pushed to 2022, this one featuring music from Arch Enemy, Trivium, and Lamb of God.

By on

Comments

Metal: Hellsinger, a new rhythm FPS featuring music from members of Arch Enemy, Trivium, and Lamb of God, has been delayed to 2022. Developer The Outsiders and publisher Funcom announced the delay on Friday "in order to meet the high expectations for the game."

As announced previously, Hellsinger features music by Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) Matt Heafy (Trivium), and Randy Blythe (Lamb of God).

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Campaign Hands-On Preview
  2. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl - DS vs. Switch Graphics Comparison
  3. First 24 Minutes Of Pokémon Shining Pearl Gameplay
  4. 6 Things The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition NEEDS To Fix
  5. World War 3 - Official Exclusive Gun and Customization Exclusive Feature Spotlight
  6. RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY (2021) Cast Plays Real or Fake Monster Game
  7. GTA Modders VS Take-Two: Who Will Win? | GameSpot News
  8. Battlefield  (1942 vs. Portal) El-Alamein Graphics Comparison
  9. SIFU Updated Release Date Trailer
  10. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition - Should You Play It On Switch?
  11. MultiVersus Official Reveal Trailer
  12. PRAGMATA Delayed Until 2023

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Metal Hellsinger - Official Announcement Trailer

For those just catching up, Hellsinger features a different song on each level, and every track has multiplayer layers. "Your performance impacts how many layers of the song will be played at a time, starting with atmospheric background music, and ending with powerful metal anthems," reads a line from the game's description.

Hellsinger's creative director is David Goldfarb, a veteran of the games industry who was the lead designer on Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and was the game director on Payday 2.

No specific release date in 2022 has been announced for Hellsinger, but it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Funcom acquired The Outsiders earlier this year.

Hellsinger is not the first game to be delayed to 2021--delays have been a common theme this year due in part to the impact of the pandemic. For more, check out all the delayed games.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Metal: Hellsinger
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)