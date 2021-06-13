Back 4 Blood PvP Swarm Mode Details Revealed During E3 2021
Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios gave an in-depth look at the PvP mode in Back 4 Blood.
Back 4 Blood's PvP mode, Swarm, was shown in-depth during E3 2021. The 4v4 mode will see players battle it out as the Cleaners versus the Ridden, in a competition to see which team can last longer against the horde.
The matches in Swarm will be best of five rounds, with teams swapping between the Cleaners and the Ridden, with the Cleaners aiming to survive as long as possible and the Ridden trying to take down the humans. Both teams can earn upgrades by getting kills. The upgrade points can be used to upgrade the Ridden horde to take down the cleaners faster or to upgrade the cleaners to survive longer. Upgrades persist between rounds, allowing players to coordinate which upgrades they unlock over a few rounds.
The presentation also showed multiple different Ridden variants: Reeker, Retch, Exploder, Stinger, Hocker, Stalker, Tallboy, Crusher, and Bruiser. The Cleaners can mix and match different attachments on their weapons, across all of the weapons.
It was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase that Back 4 Blood will launch on Xbox Game Pass when it releases on October 12. Back 4 Blood is releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, on October 12. Back 4 Blood will also have an open beta in August, with early access for anyone that preorders the game.
