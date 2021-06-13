Back 4 Blood DLC Available To All Party Members If Leader Owns It
Developer Turtle Rock Studios confirmed that friends playing Back 4 Blood together will be to access the game's DLC without everyone having to buy it individually.
Paid DLC for co-op shooter Back 4 Blood will be available to all party members as long as the leader of the party owns it developer Turtle Rock Studios confirmed during its E3 2021 livestream. This includes new maps and gameplay additions.
E3 host Greg Miller tweeted two screenshots from what appears to be Back 4 Blood's official support page. The images read, in part, that as long as the party leader owns any paid content drop, other members can play it for free as well. It's worth noting that this refers to the game's PvE content, not PvP.
Damn, @back4blood is doing it right. #E32021 pic.twitter.com/vCuzhQZIbs— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) June 13, 2021
Still, any content drop that the leader pays for--including maps, campaign add-ons, and gameplay additions--will be made available to other members.
All PvP DLC, though, will be free for everyone through in-game progression. Furthermore, every player has access to the same cards at the start of a match, ensuring that DLC owners don't get an unfair advantage in PvP.
Back 4 Blood launches on October 12 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. An open beta goes live on August 5.
E3 2021 News & Announcements
- E3 2021: Schedule, Participants, And What To Expect
- Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase Announcements: Starfield, Halo Infinite, Diablo 2
- Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How To Watch
- + Show More E3 2021 News & Announcements Links (3)
- E3 2021 Games Confirmed So Far
- Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Announcements: Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids 2, Avatar
- Square Enix E3 2021 Stream Announcements: Guardians Of The Galaxy, Final Fantasy Origin, Babylon's Fall
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation