Babylon's Fall Season 2 Is "Practically Complete" And There's Already A Plan For More

Publisher Square Enix and developer Platinum Games have denied that the ongoing service and development on Babylon's Fall will be reduced. The game will continue to receive updates, as Season 2 is "practically complete" and that future seasons are already being worked on.

"We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers," said the development team in a statement. "We would like to thank all Sentinels already enjoying the world of Babylon's Fall, as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future."

Today, we revealed new information about version 1.1.0, the NieR:Automata collaboration event and the future of BABYLON'S FALL development.

Read the full update here: https://t.co/DhGbngEdlK pic.twitter.com/VUmCn2FrLn — BABYLON'S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) March 18, 2022

The development team also provided a detailed roadmap. Launching on March 22, Version 1.1.0 will have a large-scale content update that includes a new faction called Molzamites, as well as a new campaign chapter named "Resurgence" and the new map "Tower of Babylon: Blockade Zone." There is also a new forge feature called "Refine" where players can re-roll up to one enchantment on an item, and a new game mode called "Gauntlet."

On March 29, there will be a limited-time collaboration event with Nier: Automata until April 26, where players can earn costumes of 9S and 2B from the game. Version 1.1.1 will launch on April 26 as well, with an additional story for Resurgence, and a new limited-time event, the Februus Festival, along with new quests, armor, and bosses. As for future updates, the team will continue to address issues such as graphics adjustments, weapon balance, and performance optimization.

Babylon's Fall is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.