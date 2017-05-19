Awesomenauts Closed Beta Key Giveaway (PC)

We've teamed up with Ronimo Games to give away 10,000 Closed Beta codes for Awesomenauts on PC to redeem on Steam. Closed beta ends on Tuesday, May 23.

This is an instant win and you will receive an email with the code within 24 hours. Scroll down below to enter.

Awesomenauts is a 3v3 sidescrolling MOBA inspired by Saturday-morning cartoons from the 80s and 90s. After five years of continuous support on Steam, the game is going free-to-play on Steam on May 24th. Join the Closed Beta to get early access on the full experience and get a headstart on everyone else!

Enter here: