Atlus Announces Three More RPGs For 3DS

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon aren't the only adventures still in store for 3DS; today publisher Atlus announced it is bringing a trio of RPGs to the handheld.

The first to launch is the next installment in the Etrian Odyssey series, Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth. Like previous entries in the franchise, the game is a first-person dungeon crawler. Players create their own party members and set out on a quest to reach the top of the fabled Yggdrasil Tree. What sets the series apart from other dungeon crawlers, however, is its cartography system; as you navigate the labyrithine corridors of Yggdrasil, you'll need to manually chart out a map of the dungeon using the 3DS's touch screen.

In addition to that, Atlus is bringing two expanded verions of previous RPGs to the handheld.

The first is Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, a 3DS port of the 2011 DS release Radiant Historia. Along with redrawn character art and new voice overs, Perfect Chronology contains new story content in the form of a third timeline made up of "what-if" scenarios. The title also features two different modes, Perfect and Append. Perfect mode allows players to experience the expanded story immediately, while Append mode takes players through the original quest before allowing them to jump into the expanded adventure in New Game+.

The final release is Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux, an expanded port of the DS title. In this version, players will encounter a mysterious new character named Alex, who plays an important role in how the tale unfolds. The game also features new demons (many drawn from other Shin Megami Tensei titles), new endings, and an additional dungeon to explore.

Etrian Odyssey V is releasing for 3DS this fall, while Radiant Historia and Strange Journey Redux are arriving in "early 2018." Each title will retail for $40.