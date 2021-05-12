At Long Last, The Nintendo Switch Gets A $10 Calculator App

Nintendo's Switch console has since 2017 established itself as an amazing hybrid home and handheld console, but at long last it can serve an equally important secondary function: tallying up numbers with a calculator app. Simply titled "Calculator", the app launched this week on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and is priced at $10.

"A scientific calculator with a clear easy-to-read multi-line display, which should help with those not-so-easy-to-do maths problems," Calculator's eShop description reads of the app which also includes several scientific functions. "Calculator has an appealing modern and practical design, sure to be popular with all students and engineers."

It's not an official Nintendo app, but Calculator will likely have some people interested in purchasing it, so that they can solve a few maths problems between rounds of New Pokemon Snap. The app itself bears some resemblance to Apple's calculator app for iPhone, which is free provided that you've spent a few hundred dollars on acquiring that phone. If you had the Calculator app, you'd see that the maths checks out here on which is the better deal overall.

As an added bonus, you can scoff at the memory of your maths teacher telling you that you won't carry a calculator with you everywhere you go. In more official Nintendo news, the Japanese company has had a terrific year so far. For its financial year ending on March 31, 2021, Nintendo said that almost 85 million Switch consoles had been sold as the console reached the midway point of its lifecycle, and Nintendo's first-party games continue to sell incredibly well.

Thanks to its incredibly profitable year, the company is now investing more money than ever before in research and development, as it pumps funds into online investments and new technologies for the console that will one day succeed the Switch.