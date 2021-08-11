Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege Of Paris Review Roundup

Assassin Creed Valhalla's Siege of Paris expansion has arrived, and much like the previous DLC episode that saw Eivor leave England behind for an adventure in Ireland, the Viking Warrior is on another globe-trotting expedition. This time the journey takes Eivor to France for a chance to dethrone King Charles the Fat from his Parisian throne during the historically accurate conflict between the Vikings and Frankish troops in the ninth century.

Reviews are in for the last planned expansion in the current season pass, with most critics having mixed feelings over Eivor's latest expansion. While the stronger mission structure, late-game challenges, and infiltration missions have received positive attention, Siege of Paris' shortcomings boils down to repetitive challenges, a smaller environment than Wrath of the Druids, and an uninteresting atmosphere when compared to other locations in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

If you're still interested in trying it out, you can access the DLC from August 12 as standalone content that's available from the Xbox and PlayStation storefronts, or through the Assassin's Creed Valhalla season pass.

PC Gamer - (No Score)

"If you're ready for an Assassin's Creed journey without the pomp and circumstance of Mercia, then following in Ragnar's footsteps is the sure-fire way to go. It's a starkly bleak change of pace for Valhalla, but this nosedive into misery is oddly refreshing. There's no real feeling that everything is going to be okay in The Siege of Paris. If there's anything European cinema has taught us it's that life isn't all sunshine and roses. Sometimes there's death, defeat and constant struggle, but it doesn't mean a well-rounded ending for all can't be found. True historical accuracy aside, if you want a glimpse into the reality of the Viking vs Frankish conflict of the 9th century, The Siege of Paris is a beautifully grim portrayal." -- Lauren Aitken [Full review]

IGN - 6/10

"Even with the satisfying creative freedom of its Infiltrations and the brisk bite that scythes add to combat, The Siege of Paris doesn't feel like an essential addition to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Its story provides a truly memorable menace in King Charles, but otherwise doesn't stand out much from what we've already seen, substituting Breton soldiers with Frankish ones. Valhalla of course remains fun on its own merits, but the base adventure already has Mjolonir's weight in nearly identical content." -- Jarrett Green [Full review]

Rock Paper Shotgun - (No Score)

"Repetition stings more here than it did in the main campaign as traditionally Assassin's Creed DLC has been a place for designers to test out weirder ideas. Think of Syndicate's hunt for Jack the Ripper, or getting a suite of magic powers to fight a godlike George Washington in AC3, or taking a visually spectacular tour of the afterlife in Odyssey. If anything, The Siege of Paris' run of strong missions and knottier story feels like what Valhalla probably should have been in the first place; a tantalizing glimpse of a better game penned into an eight hour DLC. It only dips its toe into the giant, plastic skull full of red wine; time for a bolder developer to take the plunge." -- Matthew Castle [Full review]

WCFTech - 6.3/10

"With a story that fails to go beyond serviceable and some not particularly inspired characters, Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris fails to reach the heights of the Wrath of the Druid expansion, basically offering more of the same in a somewhat uninteresting setting. The Infiltration Missions, a nice callback to earlier entries in the series, are not enough to salvage an experience that only the most die-hard Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans will thoroughly enjoy." -- Francesco De Meo [Full review]

VG247 - 4/5

"Ultimately, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC is a worthy add-on with a good story and great emphasis on more interactive gameplay. While its narrative stakes feel relatively low, Eivor has real impetus in how everything unfolds throughout the well-paced plot." -- James Billcliffe [Full review]

