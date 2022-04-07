Assassin's Creed Valhalla-Inspired DLC Is Coming To Uno

Ubisoft has announced an Assassin's Creed Valhalla crossover with card game Uno, which will be available today.

The Uno Valhalla DLC will see the game's board play a crucial part in the gameplay, as you'll be able to travel across it and collect cargo to unlock exclusive perks. With enough resources, you'll be able to engage in one-one card fights with an opponent and slow them down, or you can unlock the longboat passive effect to help discard multiple cards at once so that you can inch closer to victory.

There'll also be random events that throws an axe into gameplay, such as Glory Regained where players take cargo to match the player with the highest cargo, and Raid where a player steals cargo from the target player. Eivor can use a unique Raven card to travel to the area of their choice and claim rewards.

If you're interested in playing Uno with an Assassin's Creed Valhalla theme, the game is available on Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC through the Ubisoft Store. The DLC can be purchased on its own for $5, while the Ultimate Edition of Uno will cost you $20.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been a big hit for Ubisoft since it launched in 2020, and it recently grew with the addition of the gigantic Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. Other expansions include the Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris campaigns, as well as Valhalla's Crossover Story which saw Eivor meet Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Kassandra.

Beyond that content, the franchise will grow with a live-service game called Assassin's Creed Infinity and it's rumored that a small-scale game starring Valhalla's antagonist Basim is also in development. If that game is in development, it's likely to be announced at a Ubisoft Showcase that is reportedly coming later this year.