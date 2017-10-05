Assassin's Creed Origins PC Specs And System Requirements Revealed

Assassin's Creed Origins is just a few weeks away from release, and now developer Ubisoft has revealed the minimum PC specs and system requirements you'll need to play. The company syas that optimizing the game for PC play has been very important, as has making the game accessible to players on a wide variety of systems.

"The PC version was developed in parallel with all the other versions by the main team in Montreal, in collaboration with our PC-dedicated team in Ubisoft Kiev," said Jose Araiza, the coordinating producer on Assassin's Creed Origins. "This approach was adopted while the game features were being designed, making PC and mouse-and-keyboard controls a full part of the equation from the get-go."

Araiza said the minimum system requirements will be the same as Assassin's Creed Syndicate, which released two years ago. "This means that the range of supported machines is wider than ever," he said.

Assassin's Creed Origins comes out on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on October 27. It's the latest instalment in a series that has lasted for 10 years, and if you need help catching up on the story check out our look back at every Assassin's Creed game. In the meantime, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Resolution : 720p

: 720p Video Preset: Lowest

Recommended System Requirements