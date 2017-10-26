Assassin's Creed Origins Review Roundup

It's a huge week for game releases, with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Super Mario Odyssey launching at the same time. Of course, there's also Assassin's Creed Origins, and reviews for Ubisoft's newest entry in the series have started to appear online.

In GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Origins review, Alessandro Fillari awarded it a 7/10, describing its depiction of Egypt as "a beautifully realized setting, showing off distinct cultures and activity." However, he also noted that "persistent technical issues" and "awkward, clumsy combat and stealth systems" let it down.

We've collected a variety of other reviews and put them below. Take a look and you'll get a broader sense of how it is being received, and for more a much wider look at what critics have to say, be sure to check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins Developers: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Release date: October 27

October 27 Price: $60 / £49.99

GameSpot -- 7/10

"While Assassin's Creed Origins reaches great heights in this new setting, it routinely runs into issues that bog down the overall experience. Technical issues make for an inconsistent experience and its new gameplay pillars wobble under the weight of its systems. But despite this, the world of Origins remains fresh and exciting to explore, which is a testament to the remarkable setting and compelling story. Assassin's Creed has undergone many changes in its long and storied history, and Origins feels like the first step in the start of a new journey. It has its fair share of problems, but the vision for its future is one worth pursuing." -- Alessandro Fillari [Full review]

IGN -- 9.0

"Assassin's Creed Origins is a deep-dive into a truly stunning realization of ancient Egypt, with a rich series of cultures, genuine characters, and more mission variety than any other game in the series. The combat is challenging and thoughtful, and while the loot system doesn't match up to games like Destiny 2, there are enough different weapon types and enough enemy variety to keep you swapping between weapons, catered to the situation. The RPG elements encourage challenges of their own, and even despite a handful of bugs, I desperately wanted to keep playing." -- Alanah Pearce [Full review]

Polygon -- 8.5

"In essence, Assassin's Creed Origins is much the same game as the original Assassin's Creed, which came out a decade ago. It's a formula that people like to play, and it's certainly been honed and improved over the years. Origins is, then, undoubtedly the best iteration of this formula yet. But I yearn for a fresh approach and new ideas, something that astounds the senses as much as the wondrous world this game inhabits." -- Colin Campbell [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8.5

"Origins doesn't completely rebuild Assassin's Creed, but makes a number of smart, significant changes to a formula that, despite yearly updates, was showing its age. The increased freedom in how you approach targets, the more active combat, and alluring world not only make exploring Egypt a rewarding experience, but also offer a strong direction for the series going forward while still remembering what made it unique in the first place." -- Suriel Vazquez [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 5/5

"Everything is present and correct and the campaign conclusion will send Assassin's Creed lore fans suitably giddy while simultaneously teasing a new era of Creed for the years ahead. Confident, exhilarating and utterly deadly, Assassin's Creed Origins is now, finally, the one to beat." -- Louise Blain [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"Last night I moved in on the final boss fight. Then, I moved past the final boss fight and into the most bizarre endgame I can imagine in a big budget affair. And it was bizarre because of the scale Ubisoft was willing to reach for, even now, the places it was willing to take me, even at the end of an adventure, and its sheer unwillingness to stop making improbably lavish new stuff. As dawn rose, I wondered whether this would ever end, and I realised that I didn't really want it to. Assassin's Creed remains a wonderfully foolhardy game in terms of its ambition and its generosity, even if it it is no longer quite as distinct as it once was." -- Christian Donlan [Full review]

USGamer -- 4/5

"Assassin's Creed Origins is continued improvement for the series. Unity was a misstep, but Syndicate recovered from that and Origins stands as an improvement. There are still a few issues here and there: combat is better, but could stand for some tightening and assassination needs a dedicated, consistent button. But overall, this is a very good game and stands near the top of the series. Bayek's story is an excellent one and as a soft reboot for the franchise, Origins does its job. I'm looking forward to seeing where they go from here." -- Mike Williams [Full review]