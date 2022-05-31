Assassin's Creed Origins 60 FPS Update Coming June 2

Assassin's Creed Origins will be updated this week to add support for higher frame rates. Ubisoft announced the news on Twitter, writing that both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles can expect the update, which unlocks 60fps support, on June 2

"You've been waiting, and now the winds of Egypt are calling..." Ubisoft said in its tweet.

Origins launches June 1 for Xbox Game Pass, so members on Series X|S can take advantage of the update that adds 60fps support to play the game in a higher frame rate than before. Prior to this announcement, Ubisoft said that a 60fps update was coming for Origins but now we finally know when it's arriving.

Experience Assassin's Creed Origins in 60FPS - available for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on June 2.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/SxxiyTROE0 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 31, 2022

The latest game in the main series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, already supports 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft has not announced any new Assassin's Creed games for 2022. However, it's been reported that a smaller-scale Assassin's Creed title featuring Basim from Valhalla is coming in 2022 or 2023. After that, Ubisoft is said to be planning a much larger game codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Ubisoft is expected to host its own summer games showcase, but the company has not announced plans as of yet. While we wait, here's a rundown of what we hope to see from Ubisoft this summer during Not-E3.