Arcade1Up Is Making A Casinocade Based On Wheel Of Fortune

Arcade1Up, the company that makes retro arcade machines to fit in homes, has decided to make a casinocade (casino arcade game) based on the popular show Wheel of Fortune.

The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe will feature four slot games for players to enjoy and will have more than 20 other games, such as Blackjack and Mahjong. The casinocade will have two LCD screens, dual speakers, a light-up marquee, and flashing lights to help emulate a casino experience. There'll also be a Wi-Fi leaderboard to help players compete for the top spot. The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe has no release date but is expected to be available this year in late spring/summer.

In addition to the new arcade machine, Arcade1Up has also revealed the Infinity Game Board, a variant of the Infinity Game Table. The Infinity Game Board will have an 18.5-inch HD touchscreen, a personalized dynamic zoom viewing, and can host up to six people. The Infinity Game Board doesn't have a release date but is expected to drop sometime in the spring.

Lastly, the Arcade1Up's Deluxe Edition lineup features a single-cabinet design that looks similar to the original arcade machines and is scheduled to drop in the spring. Listed below are the four cabinets featured in the Deluxe Edition line:

Pac-Man Deluxe

Ms. Pac-Man Deluxe

Class of 81 Deluxe

Mortal Kombat Deluxe

