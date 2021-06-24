Apple's Premium AirPods Max Headphones Drop To Lowest Price Yet

Just because Amazon Prime Day has come and gone doesn't mean there aren't still great deals to be found at the retailer, especially if you're in the market for a great pair of headphones. The Apple AirPods Max are the company's first premium, over-ear set of cans, with a distinct design and suitably high price. But you can grab a pair today for the lowest price ever, shaving $60 off what it's usually sold for.

The Apple AirPods Max definitely look like an Apple product, starting with the knit-mesh headband to the memory foam earcups that sit next to the metal exterior that covers the headphone drivers. There's a familiar dial on one earcup for volume control as well as a single button for numerous uses (pause and play, summoning Siri, and more), which might please you if you're not a fan of the touch controls found on competitors like the Sony WH-1000MX4.

Apple AirPods Max $490 (was $550) The Apple AirPods Max are on sale for the lowest price they've been since launch, coming in at $10 lower than their discount before Amazon Prime Day. This deal includes Amazon Prime shipping if you're looking to get them as soon as possible, but is exclusive to the Space Grey and Sky Blue versions of the cans. See at Amazon

What's important though is the sound quality, and that's where the AirPods Max excel. That's especially true if you're pairing them with an Apple device, allowing you to make use of spatial audio across a range of music streaming services, while also having a painless pairing process that makes getting to listening easier than ever. With active noise cancelling and transparency modes you can tune exactly what to let into your headphones depending on your environment, with the AirPods Max building on the already excellent noise cancelling found in the regular AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Max come with a carrying case (which is far more divisive than the headphones themselves) and a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging. Apple comes up against stiff competition at this price range, with both Sony and Bose offering compelling options for less. But if you're already invested in Apple's ecosystem and have been patient, this seems like a great time to finally pick these up.