Apple Products Get Steep Discounts At Best Buy For A Limited Time
MacBooks, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, and more are all on sale right now.
Best Buy is currently running a massive flash sale on dozens of Apple products. Included in the promotion you’ll find the latest MacBooks, the Apple Watch Series 7, a variety of accessories, the always-popular AirPods Pro, and more. The sale only runs through tomorrow, June 18, so be sure to swing by and cash in on the savings while you can. If you're in the market for a MacBook, multiple MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro chip are on sale for $200 off. You can also save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 7 and $40 on the Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple Watch Series 7
$360 (was $430)
This 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is arguably the best smartwatch on the market. Offering IP6X dust resistance and a swim-proof design, you can take it with you just about everywhere you go. Checking info or replying to texts is easier than ever before, thanks to an always-on Retina display that’s larger than previous Apple Watch designs. Aside from tracking all your favorite fitness parameters, you can also sync your music to the watch or use Apple Pay without needing to break out your phone. We don’t often see sales this generous for the Apple Watch, so be sure to check it out before it’s gone.
MacBook Pro 16-Inch (M1 Pro Chip, Latest Model)
$2300 (was $2500)
It’s still expensive, but this is one of the better prices we’ve seen for the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. This version comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a sleek Liquid Retina XDR display that supports extreme dynamic range and contrast ratios. The biggest selling point, however, is the M1 Pro 16-core chip--which will give you enough power to run the most demanding tasks without breaking a sweat.
MacBook Pro 14-Inch Laptop (M1 Pro Chip, Latest Model)
$1800 ($2000)
If you want the power of the M1 Pro chip and don’t mind a smaller screen, the discounted 14-inch MacBook Pro is a solid option. It still offers 512GB of storage and 16GB RAM, but its M1 Pro chip is downgraded slightly to 14-cores instead of 16. Still, most users will find that to be more than enough juice for everyday activities, as well as professional editing or high-end gaming.
AirPods Pro With MagSafe Charging Case
$180 (was $220)
Looking to upgrade your old earbuds? Consider picking up a pair of AirPods Pro, which are getting a $40 discount right now. Not only will you get one of the most popular earbuds on the market, but you’ll also get six months of Apple Music for free. You’ll also get the Magsafe Charging Case that provides you with more than 24 hours of total listening time.
Best Apple deals at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop (M1 Chip) -- $1200 ($
1300)
- MacBook Pro 14-Inch Laptop (M1 Pro Chip) -- $1800 ($
2000)
- MacBook Pro 16-Inch Laptop (M1 Pro, Latest Model) -- $2300 ($
2500)
- AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) -- $180 ($
220)
- AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen) -- $100 ($
130)
- AirPods Max -- $475 ($
500)
- iPad Air 10.9-Inch (Wi-Fi, 4th Gen) -- $600 ($
750)
- iPad mini (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) -- $400 ($
500)
- iPad mini (Latest Model, Wi-Fi + Cellular) -- $550 ($
650)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G -- $1000 ($
1100)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) -- $360 ($
430)
- AirTag (4-Pack) -- $88 ($
100)
