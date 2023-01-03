Apple Is Reportedly Working On Less Expensive AirPods "Lite"

Apple is reportedly working on a new affordable version of AirPods to help them compete with cheaper wireless headphones. The AirPods "Lite" would be the fifth generation of AirPods for consumers to purchase.

According to a 9To5Mac report, the AirPods "Lite" will be a "lower priced product," that will help Apple compete with cheaper earbud brands. It's currently unknown what features the "Lite" may or may not have. The report suggests that the unannounced Airpods will likely cost less than the Airpods 2, which retail for $129.

It's also worth noting that shipments of Airpods are expected to drop from 73 million units last year to 63 million units this year. This could be due to the demand for AirPods not being high and because Apple may not release new AirPods this year. Last year, Apple released a second generation of Airpods Pro with significant improvements, such as better noise cancellation and a new charging case.

Apple currently sells four types of Airpods ranging from $129 to $549. Listed below are all Airpods you can purchase:

Airpods (2nd Generation) - $129

Airpods (3rd Generation) - $169

Airpods Pro - $249

Airpods Max - $549

