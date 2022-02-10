Apex Legends Third Anniversary Collection Event: Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends Season 12 just got underway, bringing with it a new legend, changes to Olympus, and a fresh limited-time mode. But that's not all there is to be excited about this month, as Respawn is also celebrating year three of the game with a Third Anniversary Collection Event from February 15 to March 1. We're going to take a look at all of the items in the event and how to obtain them.

Reward tracker

Respawn is going big this year with a packed reward tracker featuring 12 community-created cosmetics, which include new skins for Wraith and Octane alongside a variety of charms, holosprays, gun skins, and more. Of course, it also comes packing additional anniversary-themed Apex Packs to unlock and four total badges to earn.

Third Anniversary Reward Tracker

The main event

The Third Anniversary Collection Event's main attraction is a selection of 24 unique cosmetics, many of which are based on fan-favorite skins from other characters--dubbed by Respawn as "Squad Skins." For instance, Crypto's popular "Hypebeast" aesthetic has now been granted to Wattson and Mirage, while Fuse's "Dread Captain" undead pirate vibe has infected Bloodhound and newcomer Mad Maggie.

Once you've obtained all of the new cosmetics, you'll be rewarded with the Bloodhound Prestige Skin, the first of a brand new type of skin in Apex Legends. The Prestige Skin begins at Tier 1 and is then upgraded to Tiers 2 and 3 by completing challenges, with each tier providing a new visual update. The final tier also comes with an execution called "Piercing Plasma."

Epic holosprays

The epic holosprays in the event cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Materials.

"Ready for War"

"Finders Keepers"

"Get Hyped"

"You’re Outclassed"

Epic skins

The epic skins in the event cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Materials.

"High Polish" Horizon skin

"All Systems Go" Pathfinder skin

"Burning Chrome" Ash skin

"Iridescent" Seer skin

"Verdant Spirit" Octane skin

"Lime Malachite Green" Rampart skin

"Extinction Event" Rampage skin

"Navy Tactics" CAR skin

Legendary skins

The Legendary skins in the event cost 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Materials.

"Violet Veteran" Bangalore skin

"Air Orchid" Valkyrie skin

"Blood and Plunder" Mad Maggie skin

"Dread Navigator" Bloodhound skin

"Lit Witt" Mirage skin

"Thunder Kitty" Wattson skin

"No Chill" Revenant skin

"Golden Guardian" Gibraltar skin

"Eye of the Beholder" Wingman skin

"Multitool" R-99 skin

"Tech Noir" Volt skin

"The Drip" R-301 skin

Final reward:

Unlocking all of the above items unlocks the Bloodhound Prestige Skin.

Event Store sales

You can make the most of the Third Anniversary Collection Event by investing in some of the sales Respawn is offering in the Event Store, which changes every four days from the start of the event until it ends on March 1.

Included in the deals are bundles that feature some of the aforementioned Squad Skins with Apex Packs or gun skins. Well-received cosmetics like Valkyrie's "Omatsuri Fury" skin and Revenant's "Synthetic Shinobi" skin show up along the way, too.

Gallery

Login bonuses

Lastly, don't forget to log in at least once a week between now and March 1 to unlock special bonuses, which include three legends and three character-specific packs for them. If you already own the legend of the week, that's okay, as you'll still gain the three Thematic Packs, as well as the Legendary Pack from the final week.

Week 1 (February 8 - February 15)

Octane + 3 Thematic Packs

Week 2 (February 15 - February 22)

Wattson + 3 Thematic Packs

Week 3 (February 22 - March 1)

Valkyrie + 3 Thematic Packs + 1 Legendary Pack