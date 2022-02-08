Apex Legends Reactive Skins Are Disabled For Season 12: Defiance Launch Today

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the new reactive skins included with Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance will not be available at launch today.

In a post on Twitter, the studio said it's disabling the new skins due to a bug. Because of this, all animations and SFX will be disabled. This is only a temporary move, as Respawn said the animations and SFX for the new reactive skins will be added back eventually. "Thank you, legends, and happy launch day," the studio said to fans.

Reactive weapon skins in Apex Legends are the final two rewards for each battle pass, each containing a different animation to show off your style and flair. In Season 12, there are new reactive skins for the Hemlok weapon. With Season 12 arriving today, there will be 24 reactive skins in the game.

A quick note about reactive skins as we round the corner into the launch of Defiance today at 10am PT:

Due to a bug, we have temporarily turned off all animations and SFX for reactive skins. We’ll update you here once they’re back.

Thank you, legends, and happy launch day! 💛 — Respawn (@Respawn) February 8, 2022

Apex Legends just recently celebrated its third anniversary. To mark the occasion, Respawn is holding an event whereby everyone who logs in between February 8-15 will get three Octane packs automatically. And anyone who doesn't have Octane already will receive this Legend as well. Then from February 15-22, everyone who logs in gets three Wattson packs (and the hero if you don't already); from February 22-March 1, everyone who plays gets three Valkyrie packs and one Legendary pack.

Apex Legends continues to grow, years after launch, with 28 million new players joining in the past year. The game is raking in the cash, too, with publisher EA projecting that the title will make another $1 billion in revenue during this fiscal year.

Season 12: Defiance adds a new hero, Maggie, as well as a new 9v9 mode called Control. Defiance also gives the Olympus map an update and kicks off a new ranked season. For more, check out the full Season 12 patch notes.