Apex Legends PS5 Edition Rated By ESRB, Suggesting Announcement Might Be Imminent

A rating for Apex Legends on PlayStation 5 has been published on the ESRB's website, suggesting the new version of the game might be officially announced soon.

The ESRB's rating doesn't include any details on a release date or new information, but the fact that it's been rated for PS5 suggests that EA and Respawn are gearing up for an announcement. Presumably an Xbox Series X|S edition is also in the works, but a rating isn't available in ESRB's database.

Back in January, the PlayStation Game Size social media account claimed to have discovered a PS5 edition of Apex Legends that would be about 80 GB in size.

Currently, Apex Legends does not have a bespoke edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so people who have those consoles are technically playing the PS4/Xbox One versions (albeit with the automatic upgrades available thanks to the increased horsepower of the newer machines).

Respawn's Steven Ferreira said in a Reddit AMA that the studio is targeting 120fps for Apex Legends on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. "Can't promise anything but with the core mechanics 'feel' of Apex being such an important piece of the player experience this one is high on the priority list," Ferreira wrote.

While we'll have to wait for more details on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Apex Legends, today, February 8, marks the launch of Season 12: Defiance. This major update adds a new battle pass, a new Legend, and a new mode. For more, check out the full Season 12 patch notes.