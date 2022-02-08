Apex Legends PS5 Edition Rated By ESRB, Suggesting Announcement Might Be Imminent

It looks like the long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of the battle royale game might be announced soon.

By on

Comments

A rating for Apex Legends on PlayStation 5 has been published on the ESRB's website, suggesting the new version of the game might be officially announced soon.

The ESRB's rating doesn't include any details on a release date or new information, but the fact that it's been rated for PS5 suggests that EA and Respawn are gearing up for an announcement. Presumably an Xbox Series X|S edition is also in the works, but a rating isn't available in ESRB's database.

Click To Unmute
  1. Parents React to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  2. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Hands-Off Preview
  3. 15 Minutes Of Far Cry 6 Joseph: Collapse DLC Gameplay
  4. Dying Light 2 Hits Milestone On Steam Despite Bugs | GameSpot News
  5. Lost Ark: Director's Trailer
  6. Lost Ark: Launch Gameplay Trailer
  7. Path of Exile - What's in the Harmony Mystery Box Trailer
  8. PUBG - Cinematic Trailer - A Lucky Day
  9. Legends of Runeterra - New Expansion: Beyond the Bandlewood | A Curious Journey Trailer
  10. Sifu - Vengeance Edition Trailer
  11. The Real Weapons That Inspired Star Wars’ Iconic Arsenal | Loadout
  12. Sifu Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Defiance Battle Pass Trailer

Back in January, the PlayStation Game Size social media account claimed to have discovered a PS5 edition of Apex Legends that would be about 80 GB in size.

Currently, Apex Legends does not have a bespoke edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so people who have those consoles are technically playing the PS4/Xbox One versions (albeit with the automatic upgrades available thanks to the increased horsepower of the newer machines).

Respawn's Steven Ferreira said in a Reddit AMA that the studio is targeting 120fps for Apex Legends on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. "Can't promise anything but with the core mechanics 'feel' of Apex being such an important piece of the player experience this one is high on the priority list," Ferreira wrote.

While we'll have to wait for more details on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Apex Legends, today, February 8, marks the launch of Season 12: Defiance. This major update adds a new battle pass, a new Legend, and a new mode. For more, check out the full Season 12 patch notes.

Most Anticipated Xbox Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)