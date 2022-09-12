Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Loba Free For A Limited Time

The loot-loving legend is playable for free for the next two days.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat has brought loads of new content to Respawn's mobile shooter, including a large number of in-game events that give players free rewards for participating. But a new event debuted today that stands out from the usual "complete challenge, get loot" formula most events tend to stick to. This event doesn't even have a name, and when it comes to rewards, there's no playing for keeps--you'll have to return your "reward" when the event concludes. It does, however, provide players with a unique, free (albeit temporary) opportunity to do something special: play as Loba, without having to purchase her.

Similar to an event from last season that allowed players to take Fade for a temporary test-drive without having to purchase him, this event gives players two days to take Loba for a spin without having to spend the 750 Syndicate Gold (roughly $7.50 USD) required to unlock the character directly, or purchase her with any Legend Fragments left over from previous seasons. If you've been dying to give Loba a try but are hesitant to shell out the cash, now is the perfect opportunity to get to know the sneaky jewel thief--and get an up-close look at her abilities.

Click To Unmute
  1. Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
  2. Massive Call of Duty And Warzone Leaks Before Next Showcase | GameSpot News
  3. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
  4. Sword Master Reacts to MORE Chivalry 2 Weapons
  5. Assassin's Creed Project Jade Reveal & Details
  6. Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
  7. Fall Guys - Space Launch
  8. Fall Guys Satellite Scramble Cinematic Trailer
  9. The Sirens' Prize: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer
  10. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
  11. Skull and Bones Full Presentation | Ubisoft Foward
  12. Trackmania Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends Mobile: Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer

Initially becoming available in the mobile game alongside the Season 1.5: Cold Snap update, Loba's skillset makes her every loot goblin's dream, and her Black Market ability also makes her an incredibly valuable character for players who don't have the patience to deal with Apex Mobile's somewhat clunky looting system. With her tactical Jump Drive's added mobility, Loba is a well-rounded legend who comes in handy in plenty of situations, so make sure to try her out for yourself before the free trial period comes to an end.

To play as Loba for free in Apex Legends Mobile, open the app and select "Go!" on the pop-up ad for the event that will appear when you first fire up the game. Then select the "Play" button from the main lobby screen and load into your first match. You can also test out Loba's abilities in the firing range--but don't dawdle, as Loba will only be playable for free until September 14.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.

Apex Legends Mobile: All Hyperbeat Store And VIP Store Rewards
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends Mobile
Android
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)