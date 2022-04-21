Apex Legends Mobile Offering All These New Sign-Up Bonuses

Respawn Entertainment has announced new sign-up bonuses for people registering for the upcoming launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Everyone who registers will get additional bonuses adding on to the previously announced freebies, all of which are listed below.

The new bonuses include the Become Legendary holospray, which will be unlocked if the game reaches 15 million pre-registrations. Should this number climb to 25 million, everyone gets the Sunfire Initiative skin for Pathfinder.

The previously announced rewards, which are already unlocked for all players, include:

Pre-Registered Badge - 500,000 sign ups

Fateful Games - Banner Frame - 1,000,000 sign-ups

On Target - Banner Pose - 2,500,000 sign-ups

Teeth Cutter - Epic R99 Skin - 5,000,000 sign-ups

Molten Earth - Epic Skin - 10,000,000 sign-ups

Fans can pre-register for Android here and sign up to be notified for iOS here.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently available in select regions through a region rollout, and Respawn said it has been "thrilled by the excitement, passion, and feedback players have shared with our team."

Apex Legends Mobile is a mobile edition of the popular battle royale game that has made more than $1 billion for EA. The publisher has not announced a wide release date for Apex Legends Mobile, but after launch, the studio will support the game with new "gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events." The game will also apparently have its own exclusive content, including "new mobile-first Legends" and maps.