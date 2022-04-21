Apex Legends Mobile Offering All These New Sign-Up Bonuses

Should pre-registrations reach new heights, Apex Legends Mobile players will get a range of new bonuses.

By on

Comments

Respawn Entertainment has announced new sign-up bonuses for people registering for the upcoming launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Everyone who registers will get additional bonuses adding on to the previously announced freebies, all of which are listed below.

The new bonuses include the Become Legendary holospray, which will be unlocked if the game reaches 15 million pre-registrations. Should this number climb to 25 million, everyone gets the Sunfire Initiative skin for Pathfinder.

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 Alpha: Sojourn Abilities, Orisa And Bastion Rework, Push Impressions Feat. Stylosa
  2. PlayStation Planning In-Game Ads, Oh No… | GameSpot News
  3. 5 Shooters To Play That Aren't Call of Duty
  4. Evil Dead: The Game Captures The Horror And Humor Of Chainsawing Deadites
  5. Saints Row - Everything We Know So Far
  6. Ghostbusters VR - Official Teaser Trailer | Meta Quest 2
  7. Gearbox PAX East 2022 Panel Livestream
  8. Halo Infinite | King of the Hill, Land Grab, Last Spartan Standing, & Elimination – Season 2 Preview
  9. NEW STATE MOBILE x Among Us Collaboration
  10. Way of the Hunter - Announcement Trailer
  11. The Shrouded Deep: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Gameplay Trailer
  12. F1 22 | Announce Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends Mobile: Pre-Registration Trailer

The previously announced rewards, which are already unlocked for all players, include:

  • Pre-Registered Badge - 500,000 sign ups
  • Fateful Games - Banner Frame - 1,000,000 sign-ups
  • On Target - Banner Pose - 2,500,000 sign-ups
  • Teeth Cutter - Epic R99 Skin - 5,000,000 sign-ups
  • Molten Earth - Epic Skin - 10,000,000 sign-ups

Fans can pre-register for Android here and sign up to be notified for iOS here.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently available in select regions through a region rollout, and Respawn said it has been "thrilled by the excitement, passion, and feedback players have shared with our team."

The 25 Best Mobile Games Available For iOS And Android
See More

Apex Legends Mobile is a mobile edition of the popular battle royale game that has made more than $1 billion for EA. The publisher has not announced a wide release date for Apex Legends Mobile, but after launch, the studio will support the game with new "gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events." The game will also apparently have its own exclusive content, including "new mobile-first Legends" and maps.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)