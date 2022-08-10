Apex Legends Is Having Its Biggest Day Ever On Steam

On the heels of Season 14 release, players reached a new all-time high concurrent player count on Steam.

By on

Comments

It looks like Apex Legends players were very ready to jump into Season 14, the new update that went live on August 9. They broke Apex Legends' all-time player count record on Steam and achieved a new peak of around 510K concurrent players.

Apex Legends was released in 2019, and since then, has experienced a steady growth in popularity. Back in May, it was reported that Respawn Entertainment earned over 2 billion bucks from Apex Legends. Updates for the free-to-play battle royale have been pretty consistent, with a new Season beginning every three months.

Click To Unmute
  1. Old School RuneScape - Tombs Of Amascut Trailer
  2. Modern Warfare 2 Beta Explained - Dates, Maps, and Early Access | GameSpot News
  3. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  4. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  5. Moonscars Release Date Trailer
  6. Gotham Knights Official Red Hood Character Trailer
  7. PlayStation Plus Adds More Titles To Its Game Catalog | GameSpot News
  8. Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Meet Wolverine | Hero Spotlight
  9. New Hero: Ziping Yin Cinematic & Skill Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | New Crisis Event: Eclipse - Trailer
  11. SAINTS ROW – Gameplay Overview Trailer
  12. Cult of the Lamb Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Hunted Gameplay Trailer

Respawn also recently launched a mobile version of Apex Legends in May. It has its own separate battle pass, in-game events, and cosmetics from the PC and console version of Apex Legends. In GameSpot's Apex Legends Mobile review, Jordan Ramée rated the game 7/10. "Overall, Apex Legends Mobile is exactly what's being advertised: This is Apex Legends, but on mobile devices," Ramée said. "This means Respawn has made some serious concessions to its battle royale in order to make the whole thing work, especially when it comes to visuals and performance. And not all of the new additions to the formula, like Team Deathmatch, add anything compelling. "

Apex Legends Season 14 features new ranged character Vantage, a sniper who grew up on an icy planet located in the Fringe Worlds. Vantage's ultimate allows her to scan and mark enemies after they've been hit. The mark is a damage multiplier for subsequent damage received and is a buff applied to her teammates too. If they hit the marked enemy, their damage dealt to the Legend is increased as well.

Check out more of our coverage on Apex Legends Season 14:

Apex Legends' Best Easter Eggs, Ranked
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Nintendo Switch
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)