Apex Legends Golden Week Sale - All Skins And Bundles

Apex Legends' Golden Week Sale is now live, bringing with it a handful of cool new skins and bundles. The sale concludes on May 3, so you have a bit of time to decide which ones you want to snag. Here's the full list of every skin and bundle included, as well as how many Apex Coins you'll need to expend to get your hands on each of them.

"Demon Within" Wraith Skin

The new "Demon Within" Wraith skin is a recolor and offers a minor update to her Season 9 Battle Pass skin "Demon's Whisper." In addition to the new color scheme, she has the demon mask pulled down on her face fully in this one.

Demon Within Wraith Skin

This skin can be purchased for 1,800 Apex Coins or as part of a bundle with 20 Apex Packs for 3,000 Apex Coins.

"Sly Fox" Rampart Skin

The new "Sly Fox" Rampart skin is a recolor and offers a minor visual update to her Season 9 Battle Pass skin "Crafty Kitsune." In addition to the new color scheme, she's actually wearing a fox mask in this one.

Sly Fox Rampart Skin

This skin can be purchased for 1,800 Apex Coins or as part of a bundle with 20 Apex Packs for 3,000 Apex Coins.

"Rising Storm" Horizon Skin

The new "Rising Storm" Horizon skin is a recolor and offers a minor visual update to her Season 9 Battle Pass skin "Galactic Guardian." In addition to the new color scheme, she has closed her metallic face mask in this one.

Rising Storm Horizon Skin

This skin can be purchased for 1,800 Apex Coins or as part of a bundle with 20 Apex Packs for 3,000 Apex Coins.

"Omatsuri Fury" Bonus Bundle

The "Omatsuri Fury" Bonus Bundle includes the "Omatsuri Fury" Valkyrie Skin, which was first introduced in the Season 9 Genesis Collection Event, alongside the "Cord Cutter" Flatline skin and two Valkyrie-themed Apex Packs.

Omatsuri Fury Bonus Bundle

This bundle can be purchased for 2,500 Apex Coins.

"Best Friend" Bonus Bundle

The "Best Friend" Bonus Bundle includes the "Best Friend" Pathfinder skin, which was first introduced in the Season 9 Genesis Collection Event, alongside the "Cosmic Starlight" Havoc skin, "Cuteness Overload" Hemlok skin, and two Pathfinder-themed Apex Packs.

Best Friend Bonus Bundle

This bundle can be purchased for 1,950 Apex Coins.