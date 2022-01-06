Apex Legends Dark Depths Event Adds New Arenas Map And Aquatic Cosmetics

Apex Legends Dark Depths adds the Habitat map and 40 cosmetic items.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends next event, Dark Depths, brings a new Arenas map, three free reward tracks, and new aquatic-themed cosmetic items. The new event runs from January 11-February 1 and Respawn Entertainment has announced that new cosmetics added to the game will be available after the event ends.

Detailed in a blog post, the new Arenas map is called Habitat and is a small island located in the New Antilla archipelago, the same place as Storm Point. The new map features a large waterfall that has cut through the map over time, creating trenches and high points across the map. Habitat has two POIs with high elevation on opposite sides of the map, the Cave and the Nest. It also features plenty of places to rush in and slide down along with some zip lines, allowing players to quickly move around the map.

Click To Unmute
  1. PlayStation VR2 Sounds Impressive! | GameSpot News
  2. Every GameSpot 10/10 Reviewed Game
  3. Razer CES 2022 Livestream
  4. PlayStation Presentation at CES 2022
  5. Tom Holland Discusses How He Got Into The Uncharted Games
  6. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Official Movestyle Teaser
  7. Genshin Impact Collected Miscellany - "Yun Jin: Showstopper" Trailer
  8. Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC - Animated Trailer
  9. Genshin Impact Story Teaser Trailer: The Divine Damsel of Devastation
  10. SMITE - The Destroyer | Shiva Cinematic Trailer
  11. Hope - A Torchlight: Infinite Cinematic trailer
  12. Torchlight: Infinite - Teaser Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Dark Depths Event Trailer

During the event there will be three free event reward tracks, each one lasting for one week of the event. The tracks include limited-time cosmetics, battle pass stars, and Apex Packs. The second reward track also includes a Dark Depths Apex Pack, which contains one of the new cosmetic items.

The event will add 40 new cosmetic items to the game, including legendary skins for Fuse, Lifeline, Horizon, and Ash. There will be multiple ways to acquire the new items, both during the event and after it ends. During the event, Dark Depths Apex Packs will be available for 400 Apex Coins, with each one containing a non-duplicate Dark Depths item. There will also be some items and bundles available for direct purchase in the event store.

The new items will also be added to the regular Apex Legends loot pool at the start of the event, so the items can be obtained from normal Apex Packs. The items can also be crafted, however they will cost more crafting materials than other items for at least two seasons, after which the cost may be reduced. The items will remain in the loot pool, even after the event ends. If you're planning on trying out Habitat, check out GameSpot's Apex Legends Arenas guide.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)