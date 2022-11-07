Apex Legends' Catalyst Is Giving Tarot Readings On Twitter

Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse is finally underway, and to help players get to know this season's debut legend a little better, Respawn is allowing Catalyst to perform tarot readings for players. The announcement was made via a Tweet from the official Apex Legends Twitter account inviting players to draw a card and (possibly) catch a glimpse of their future.

Well then, I think it’s time for a little light reading.

Think of something happening in your life—a situation, a question that has occupied your mind—and LIKE ❤ this tweet to draw a card. Let’s see the future you could make. pic.twitter.com/z1RxPT5gfU — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 4, 2022

To get your free tarot reading, simply like the tweet. After doing so, you will automatically be tagged in a tweet from the Apex Legends Twitter account and shown a random tarot card along with its meaning. All of the cards are Apex-themed, with the Major Arcana featuring art of Apex Legends characters and locales. For instance, The Moon card depicts Boreas' partially destroyed moon (and the location of this season's new map), Cleo. Naturally, Death features Revenant holding his Heirloom Weapon, a scythe called Dead Man's Curve. The Magician card appropriately pictures Seer in a pose that indicating he's about to put on a show.

We couldn't resist taking a crack at it ourselves, and decided to try out a reading. After liking the tweet, we pulled The Sun, a card that's generally regarded as positive, and sometimes indicates future luck or a positive state of mind. The card itself featured Crypto and Wattson, and our fortune read, "Well, well, looks like things are going … well. Move forward with confidence and optimism. There's a win in your future--don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

@BranthiumBabe Well, well, looks like things are going . . . well. Move forward with confidence and optimism. There's a win in your future—don't let anyone tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/wm74tKahOC — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 7, 2022

Of course, there's always a chance you won't pull a card with such positive vibes. But don't worry too much if you pull a scary-looking card. Pulling Death, for instance, isn't pointing to your future demise. Instead, it signifies a form of "rebirth," like a large (often positive) change in one's everyday life, a significant change in their mindset, or the end of a chapter in their life.

Unfortunately, our tarot reading didn't tell us if these cards will ever make their way to the official Apex Legends merch store. Then again, that isn't too surprising--as Catalyst explained in her episode of Stories From The Outlands, "They only tell you what you already know."

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.