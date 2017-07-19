Another PlayStation Plus Freebie Now Available

PS Plus members can enjoy yet another perk this month. In addition to July's lineup of free games, Plus subscribers can get a bonus freebie when they download the newly released Orcs Must Die: Unchained on PS4.

Beginning today, Plus subscribers who download the free-to-play tower defense game will be able to download an extra DLC pack for free. The OMDU Plus Pack is a separate download available exclusively for PS Plus members and contains a number of in-game items valued at over $20. The full list of bonus items includes:

1,250 gold

8,000 skulls

Maximilian Lucky Tunic Skin

Gabriella Violet Vintage Skin

Dragon Guardian

100 Potions of Rage

100 Potions of Health

10 Scrolls of the Unchained

10 Scrolls of Slow

1-week Battle Pass

Plus members can download the Unchained pack for free until August 14.

Sony's PS Plus membership costs $60 a year and gives subscribers access to a number of benefits, including free games for PS4, PS3, and Vita every month. This month's selection features some notable titles, including Until Dawn and Telltale's Game of Thrones for PS4, Tokyo Jungle and Darkstalkers Resurrection on PS3, and Don't Die, Mr. Robot and Element4l for Vita (both of which are also playable on PS4 thanks to Cross-Buy).

Orcs Must Die: Unchained is also available to download on PC. The game combines third-person action with tower-defense elements as players attempt to protect their fortress from an invading army of Orcs. You can find our complete coverage of the game here.