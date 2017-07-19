Another PlayStation Plus Freebie Now Available
Plus subscribers who download Orcs Must Die: Unchained can also pick up an extra DLC pack for free.
PS Plus members can enjoy yet another perk this month. In addition to July's lineup of free games, Plus subscribers can get a bonus freebie when they download the newly released Orcs Must Die: Unchained on PS4.
Beginning today, Plus subscribers who download the free-to-play tower defense game will be able to download an extra DLC pack for free. The OMDU Plus Pack is a separate download available exclusively for PS Plus members and contains a number of in-game items valued at over $20. The full list of bonus items includes:
- 1,250 gold
- 8,000 skulls
- Maximilian Lucky Tunic Skin
- Gabriella Violet Vintage Skin
- Dragon Guardian
- 100 Potions of Rage
- 100 Potions of Health
- 10 Scrolls of the Unchained
- 10 Scrolls of Slow
- 1-week Battle Pass
Plus members can download the Unchained pack for free until August 14.
Sony's PS Plus membership costs $60 a year and gives subscribers access to a number of benefits, including free games for PS4, PS3, and Vita every month. This month's selection features some notable titles, including Until Dawn and Telltale's Game of Thrones for PS4, Tokyo Jungle and Darkstalkers Resurrection on PS3, and Don't Die, Mr. Robot and Element4l for Vita (both of which are also playable on PS4 thanks to Cross-Buy).
Orcs Must Die: Unchained is also available to download on PC. The game combines third-person action with tower-defense elements as players attempt to protect their fortress from an invading army of Orcs. You can find our complete coverage of the game here.
