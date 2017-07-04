Free PlayStation Plus Games For July Now Available On PS4, PS3, And Vita

July's PlayStation Plus free games are now available. Plus subscribers have a total of six new games to download across PS4, PS3, and PS Vita.

PS4 owners can grab exclusive horror game Until Dawn and Telltale's episodic Game of Thrones series right now. The timing of the latter works out nicely with the show returning on July 16. PS4 and Vita owners can also enjoy bullet hell title Don't Die, Mr. Robot, thanks to Cross-Buy support. The other PS Vita game this month is indie exploration game Element4l.

On PS3, Plus members receive Darkstalkers Resurrection, which is actually a collection of two different games from the Darkstalkers fighting game series: Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge and Darkstalkers 3. Also free on PS3 is Tokyo Jungle, the brilliant, quirky action game where you play as various animals--ranging from pomeranians to lions--in a post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo.

In addition, the first PlayStation Playlink mobile title, That's You!, is available for Plus members free from now until October 24. Plus subscribers can also grab a booster pack for Orcs Must Die: Unchained for one month after its beta launches on July 18.

