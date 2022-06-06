Annapurna Interactive's New Studio Includes Solar Ash And Hyper Light Drifter Veterans

The publisher of several award-winning games has recruited some impressive talent for its new studio.

Video game publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced several key hires for its internal development studio, which it first revealed back in October 2020. What Remains of Edith Finch's technical art lead Chelesa Hash will head the studio as its game director and will be joined by technical director Brett Lajzer, senior producer Evan Hembacher, art director Cosimo Galluzzi, and environment artist Nate Grove.

"We've worked closely with the people at Annapurna Interactive for years and this was an exciting next step for us to be able to integrate with the team," said Hash in a press statement. "We are working toward a special new experience and look forward to revealing more details."

For its debut project, the team plans to draw inspiration from its work on games such as What Remains of Edith Finch, Hyper Light Drifter, and Solar Ash, as well as from other outside projects such as Radiohead's Kid A Mnesia and Childish Gambino's immersive concert Pharos.

The team will continue to grow and is currently hiring more staff to fill in 3D environment art, character art, technical art, VFX, and technical design roles as it works on an unannounced project.

One of Annapurna Interactive's next big games is Stray, which has players taking on the role of backpack-wearing cat working its way through a city filled with dangerous robots. As revealed during last week's State of Play, Stray will be headed to PC, PS5, and PS4 on July 23.

