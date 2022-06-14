An Excellent Platformer Is Free To Claim On PC For A Limited Time
GOG is giving away Shantae and the Pirate's Curse until June 16.
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse--a wonderful 2D platformer--is currently free on GOG. The deal is part of the storefront’s ongoing Summer Sale 2022, although the game will only remain free until June 16. All you need to do to claim Shantae is create a free GOG account (if you don't have one already). As with all GOG titles, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse is DRM-free.
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
Free (was $20)
Shantae is the third game in the popular platforming series. It follows the eponymous Shantae as she tries to save Sequin Land from a deadly curse. You’ll run and jump through a variety of biomes, upgrading your weapons and other gear as you go. The game launched on PC in 2015, but its pixel art style and charming humor have aged gracefully. Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse typically retails for $20, so we'd say the low cost of free is a pretty darn good deal.
While this Shantae deal will disappear in the coming days, the Summer Sale at GOG will be available until June 27. Over 3,000 titles are discounted in the massive event, including Crysis, Hollow Knight, Disco Elysium, and more. Once you’ve added Shantae to your library, be sure to check out the full catalog of deals.
