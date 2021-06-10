Among Us Is Getting A New Mode, A Fresh Map, And Enhanced Cosmetics

Among Us is getting a load of new content soon, including a new Hide & Seek mode, visor cosmetics, and brand-new map. Developer Innersloth announced this move with a short trailer titled Among Us Roadmap during Summer Game Fest's kickoff stream.

According to the trailer, the latest additions to Among Us include new tasks, an entirely different mode called Hide & Seek, and visor cosmetics. It also includes new roles like sheriff and scientist as well as the long-anticipated achievements. The trailer even included a hint at the upcoming Map 5, though we only got a tiny slice of what it might look like.

As part of Summer Game Fest 2021, the Geoff Keighley mask has returned as a cosmetic for today as a Twitch drop. You have to watch at least 15 minutes of the Summer Game Fest kickoff to claim it, though, so watch out for that.