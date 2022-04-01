Among Us Horse Mode Is Real And Live For Today Only

After joking about it last year for April Fools day, Among Us developer Innersloth has made good on its threat to turn the Horse Mode joke into an actual part of its popular game.

"This year for April Fools, we no longer need to ask 'what if' Now we can say: 'Haha wait OH NO STOP.' Among Us Horse Mode is live NOW," the studio said in an update. Horse Mode will only be live until 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, after which the free download will be removed from the game. If you're on the latest version of Among Us, you can try it out right now.

Innersloth noted that there may be some "janky" visuals, but the rest of the mod includes plenty of other equine excellence. Among Us crewmates and impostors will take on a cursed four-legged form, imposters gain a new kill animation that has been described as anticlimatic, and Horsemates can only wear hats and visors for this update.

The best part is that a new "neigh" kill sound has been added to the game, and while the audio clip provided by Innersloth's resident programmer Gary--and Super Daryl Deluxe designer--was just meant to be a placeholder until a real horse sound could be found and used, the studio realized that the first version was much better. Good job, Gary.

Beyond the first day of April, Among Us is also crossing over with a number of games later this year. Halo's Master Chief joins Ratchet and Clank as downloadable character skins, an Among Us crewmate is coming to developer Owlchemy Labs' soon-to-launch VR game Cosmonious High, and an Among Us VR game is also in development.