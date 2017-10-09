American Horror Story: Cult Edits Gun Violence After Las Vegas Attack

FX announced "substantial edits" are being made to a scene in the next episode of American Horror Story: Cult. Creator Ryan Murphy and the show's producers made the call following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 1.

The scene in question opens the episode and, as FX explains, "contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic." According to the network, the opening scene was filmed two months before the events of Last Vegas. Still, while the scene won't be shown in its original form when the episode airs Tuesday, October 10, it will be available to watch. According to FX, viewers will be able to see the full scene through VOD and the network's streaming platforms.

The full statement from FX follows: "In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday, October 10, 10 PM ET/PT). This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+."

AHS isn't the first TV show or movie changing plans after the Las Vegas attack. Previously, Marvel and Netflix announced the cancellation of The Punisher's New York Comic Con panel. In a statement, the companies said, "After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn't be appropriate for Marvel's The Punisher to participate in New York Comic-Con." The series still has no announced premiere date, while one was expected to be revealed during the panel.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Annapurna Pictures' Death Wish shifted its release date to 2018, after it was originally set to debut on November 22. The film, which stars Bruce Willis, is a gun violence-heavy remake of a 1974 vigilante film. While the studio has not said the movie's changed release is related to what happened in Las Vegas, the move came mere days after the mass shooting.

The current season of American Horror Story is set after the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States of America. It airs Tuesdays at 10 PM on FX.