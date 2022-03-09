AMD Confirms Stuttering Bug In Windows 10 And 11

In recent weeks, select Windows 10 and 11 users with an AMD CPU have reported stuttering issues. AMD has now confirmed the bug and identified the Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) as the reason behind the stuttering. It says it's working on a permanent solution, and although that won't arrive until May, there is something you can do to deal with the problem in the meantime.

AMD states, "Configurations may intermittently perform extended fTPM-related memory transactions in SPI flash memory (SPIROM) located on the motherboard, which can lead to temporary pauses in system interactivity or responsiveness until the transaction is concluded."

So in the short-term, what does that mean if you're one of the unlucky AMD owners with the bug? AMD recommends you use a hardware TPM (dTMP) chip if your motherboard supports it.

But if you're looking for a fix that doesn't require buying an extra component, some Reddit users have said they've turned fTPM off in their devices and that seems to have fixed the problem for them. How to turn off fTPM differs from motherboard to motherboard, but for most people, you can do it in BIOS. In any case, it's always a good idea to back up your computer if you're trying out DIY fixes.

In other AMD news, its new generation of CPUs will arrive in the second half of 2022. AMD Ryzen 7000 will be majorly different from past generations. For more info, you can check out what we currently know about the AMD Ryzen 7000.

