Amazon's New World MMORPG Delayed Again To September 28

New World, the upcoming MMORPG from developer Amazon Games Orange County, has been delayed for the third time. The game now launches on September 28, missing its August 31 release date.

In a Twitter statement, the New World development team said the extra time will give them the chance to "smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game." This delay comes after it had a successful closed beta period, which featured issues the studio wants to iron out before launch.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

The closed beta was available to anyone who preordered the game on PC. According to Amazon Games Orange County, New World accrued "more than a million adventures" who played some 16 million hours, making it one of the most-watched games on Twitch. At the very least, the MMORPG got off to a good start with more than 200,000 concurrent players on Steam during its first week. It even become one of Steam's best-selling games following the opening of its closed beta period.

Still, there are some glaring bumps in the road for New World. Being exclusive to PC for the time being, the game reportedly bricked high-end graphics cards like the RTX 3090. Amazon has since responded to the complaints by downplaying the severity of the issue, while video card manufacturer EVGA said it would replace fried RTX 3090 GPUs--as long as it was a company-licensed card.

New World will launch on PC on September 28.