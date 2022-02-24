Amazon Prime Members Can Grab 7 Free Games Next Month

Amazon Prime members can pick up seven free games next month as well as exclusive loot for an assortment of popular games. Prime Gaming's March lineup includes Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars, and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, to name a few. Free loot will be available for a variety of multiplayer games, including Red Dead Online and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Even though the NFL season has come to an end, Madden NFL 22 is a pretty cool freebie. It doesn't stray too far from its usual format, although significantly improved graphics and new mechanics (such as a team chemistry system and a big rework of the in-game engine) make it stand out from its predecessor. Our Madden NFL 22 review gave it a 7/10, noting improvements to AI and the Gameday Momentum system, but knocking it for a series of technical bugs.

Beyond Madden NFL 22, you'll also find the city-builder Surviving Mars, tower defense game Crypto Against All Odds, unique indie-adventure game Look Inside, hilarious visual novel Peterquest, turn-based RPG SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind.

Prime members will also want to cash in on all the free in-game content available this month, including a bevy of goodies for Grand Theft Auto Online and Dead by Daylight.

If you're interested in all the above content but aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime, be sure to check out Prime's free 30-day trial. This will give you enough time to cash in on the free games--which are yours to keep even when your membership expires.

Prime Gaming lineup for March 2022

Available starting March 1