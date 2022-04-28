Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Set For July

Amazon Prime Day will return to its normal July slot this summer, Amazon revealed during its Q1 earnings call. Prime Day 2022, one of the biggest sales events of the year, has been running annually since 2015, but this will be the first time since 2019 that the event will be held in July.

For the first five years of its existence, Prime Day always took place in mid-July. The COVID-19 pandemic upended worldwide distribution of products and caused Amazon to delay Prime Day 2020 to October. In 2021, Prime Day took place in June, shortly after E3 2021 (which may have been the last E3).

While Amazon only revealed the July window for Prime Day 2022, we can make some educated guesses on other important details. Since 2017, Prime Day has been a 48-hour event sales event, with new limited-time deals popping up around the clock. Prime Day tends to start on a Monday, so if we had to guess we'd say this year's event will take place July 11-12 or July 17-18. Amazon usually doesn't confirm definitive times for events like Prime Day until a few weeks prior to the sale, so we'll probably have to wait a couple months to get the official dates.

As its name suggests, Prime Day is an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members. It always features deals across practically every category, including gaming, tech, entertainment, and much more. Leading up to Prime Day last year, Amazon offered a couple of different promotions that allowed members to get coupons for an additional $10 off products during Prime Day, so it's possible we could see cool perks like that again this year.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, new members can sign up for a free 30-day trial. But those who aren't Prime members will also be able to shop plenty of deals at competing retailers. Every major retailer runs an anti-Prime Day event to try to steal some of Amazon's thunder. You can expect deals at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and more during the Prime Day festivities.