Amazon Is Giving Away 10 Free Games To Prime Subscribers This Holiday

To celebrate the holidays, Prime Gaming is giving away even more free games later this month. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim 10 free games starting December 27. The new batch of freebies is in addition the eight freebies that are already available as part of the normal monthly giveaways. All 10 of these new free games will be up for grabs until January 3.

The headliner is undoubtedly Dishonored 2, the stellar action-adventure game from Arkane Studios that originally released back in 2016. Building off of the thrilling mix of action and stealth gameplay from the original, Dishonored 2 emphasizes player choice, allowing you to work your way through the large, intricately designed levels. Dishonored 2 adds even more variety thanks to the ability to play as two different protagonists with separate abilities.

It earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's Dishonored 2 review. Though technically a direct sequel to the original, you could enjoy Dishonored without prior knowledge of the series. That said, to get the most out of the story (which is quite good), we recommend playing the original first. Thankfully, Dishonored is often available for very cheap.

A group of classic SNK games make up the rest of the holiday freebies. If you've been claiming free games via Prime Gaming for years, you might already have these games in your library. Amazon gave away dozens of SNK games over the past couple of years. Some of the very best of those games are coming back for the holidays, including a trio of Metal Slug games, The King of Fighters 2003,a nd SNK 40th Anniversary Collection.

Here's the full list of free games for Amazon Prime subscribers that will be available from December 27 to January 3. If you're not a subscriber but are interested in these games, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Once you claim free games via Prime Gaming, they are yours to keep forever.

A Week of Celebration from Prime Gaming

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection