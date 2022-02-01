Amazon Is Celebrating Lost Ark's Release With A Week Of Special Programming, Including Run The Jewels Concert

Amazon Games' next big launch, the MMO Lost Ark, will be celebrated through special programming set to air on Amazon's own Crown Channel, the company has announced.

"Ark Week," as it's called, will be a "live event extravaganza" that takes place February 5-11. During that time, fans can tune in on Twitch (which is owned by Amazon) to get new details on the game, take part in giveaways, and watch special guests come on to talk about Lost Ark. There will also be a virtual concert held on Twitch with Run the Jewels.

Host and commentator Lisa "LucyMae" Malambri will lead the festivities, while streamers Paul "ActionJaxon" and Chelsea "ChelseaBytes" Bytes will appear as well.

"Throughout Ark Week, the event will also introduce gamers to brand new shows which are designed to highlight the game from different perspectives. Each day will concentrate on a different theme, from discussing the world of Lost Ark to a tournament-style bracket featuring pro-level content creators and, as an epic finale to the streamer-studded week, a special virtual concert dubbed wwFest (with Amazon Music) will close out Ark Week headlined by Run The Jewels, and other yet-to-be announced musical performances," Amazon announced.

Lost Ark is Amazon Games' first big new release since another MMO, New World, which launched near the end of 2021. The game officially launches on February 11, but players can buy the Founder's Pack to get started on February 8.

Additionally, Amazon's Prime Gaming will give out in-game content to Prime subscribers this month, including a battle pack featuring items with Crystaline Aura, Amethyst Shard Pack and Battle Chest Bundle.

Lost Ark is already available in Korea, Russia, and Japan--and it's reached "millions" of players there, Amazon and Smilegate said. The game is free-to-play and supported by microtransactions.