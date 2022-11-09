Amazon B2G1 Free Game Sale Includes Brand-New Releases

Amazon is currently running a Buy two, get one free promotion, and hundreds of games are included in the savings. This includes blockblusters such as Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

As usual, the cheapest of your three games will be the one sold for free. After adding the three items to your cart, the B2G1 coupon will be automatically applied. The offer doesn’t apply to digital goods--so you’ll need to settle for physical copies. But beyond those restrictions, this is a pretty enticing deal and a great way to knock a few games off your backlog as we enter the busy holiday season.

In fact, a handful of titles in the catalog are recent releases that have yet to see any worthwhile discounts. So, if you’re looking for a cheap way to pick up new games like Modern Warfare II, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, or Madden NFL 23, you’ll want to take a closer look at this impressive B2G1 free deal.

Interested in the savings but don’t want to wade through hundreds of product listings? You’ll find our favorite eligible games below. Also, note that tons of other products (such as books and home office supplies) are included in the catalog, and you can mix-and-match across all available categories.

Amazon B2G1 free deals