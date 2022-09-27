Alleged GTA 6 Hacker Appears In Court, Being Held In Youth Detention Center

London police have arrested a 17-year-old suspected of perpetrating the recent hack on Rockstar Games, which resulted in the unprecedented leaking of in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 footage. As reported by Eurogamer, the suspect entered a not-guilty plea related to computer misuse, but did plead guilty to violating bail conditions.

The arrest, made on September 22, was announced by the City of London Police Twitter account the following day. In its initial post, the police department did not specify if the hacker, described as a "17-year-old in Oxfordshire," was suspected of hacking Rockstar Games. However, it did say it was "part of an investigation" made in collaboration with the UK's National Cyber Crime Unit.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).

He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022

Eurogamer later reported that the suspect was believed to have been behind the Rockstar attack as part of a larger group called Lapsus$, and it was not the first time they had allegedly been on the wrong side of the law. It's unclear what penalties the suspect could face, or what action Take-Two may take against them.

Grand Theft Auto 6, or whatever it sends up being called, has not been officially announced, though Rockstar did say it's working on the next Grand Theft Auto game. The leak revealed very early-in-development footage, seemingly confirming a female playable character and a Vice City setting. Rockstar has not addressed these details directly, only saying that development will continue as planned.

