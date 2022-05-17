All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving May 31

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass, and there are seven games exiting the catalog at the end of the month.

The first two games are NHL 20 and Farming Simulator 19. While these games are leaving soon, the newest NHL title--NHL 22-- was recently added to Game Pass, while the newest Farming Simulator game--Farming Simulator 22--arrives on Game Pass May 19.

Another title leaving Game Pass on May 31 is Knockout City, but people can keep playing come June 1 when the game adopts a new free-to-play business model.

Also leaving May 31 are Resident Evil 7, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, Superhot Mind Control Delete, and Yes, Your Grace. From now until the end of the month, Game Pass subscribers can buy these games for 20% off as a perk of their membership.

As for titles coming to Game Pass in the remainder of May 2022, there are lots more titles coming, including six day-one new releases.

Xbox Game Pass has more than 25 million members, and Xbox is putting up huge numbers in general lately. In other Xbox news, Starfield and Redfall have been delayed to 2023.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving May 31