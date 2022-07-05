All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 15
Five indies are leaving the service later this month.
The middle of the month is coming, and with that Microsoft has announced the first batch of games that will be leaving the service. This time around, five titles will be leaving the platform, this selection consisting of indie games.
From July 15, Atomicrops, Carrier, Children of Morta, Cris Tales, and Lethal League Blaze will no longer be playable through Game Pass. That gives you a little over a week to either try these titles out for the first time, or wrap them up if you're currently playing them.
Best Games Of The Year (So Far) God Of War Ragnarok Collector's Editions Leak | GameSpot News 16 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild The Umbrella Academy Cast Breaks Down Their Favorite Needle Drop Moments Firearms Expert Reacts To Valorant’s Guns Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay Cuphead S-Rank Devil Boss Fight with the Cursed Relic Gameplay Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location July 1, 2022 Rocket League Birthday Ball Trailer What Made Modern Warfare 2019 So Good DNF Duel Video Review
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
If you don't have the time to finish any of your playthroughs before they leave the service though, while they're still on Game Pass you'll be able to pick any of them up with a 20% discount. But as soon as they've left Game Pass, you'll have to pay full price.
Of course, while these five games will be leaving Game Pass, a whole new batch will be joining the service soon. Available from today (July 5), you'll be able to jump into the world of Yakuza with the first and second Yakuza Kiwami games, as well as the prequel Yakuza 0. My Friend Peppa Pig and PowerWash Simulator also join the service July 14, as well as numerous other titles.
You can check out GameSpot's full list of games available on Game Pass too to see if there's anything else you want to try out.
Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 15
- Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation