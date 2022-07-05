All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 15

The middle of the month is coming, and with that Microsoft has announced the first batch of games that will be leaving the service. This time around, five titles will be leaving the platform, this selection consisting of indie games.

From July 15, Atomicrops, Carrier, Children of Morta, Cris Tales, and Lethal League Blaze will no longer be playable through Game Pass. That gives you a little over a week to either try these titles out for the first time, or wrap them up if you're currently playing them.

If you don't have the time to finish any of your playthroughs before they leave the service though, while they're still on Game Pass you'll be able to pick any of them up with a 20% discount. But as soon as they've left Game Pass, you'll have to pay full price.

Of course, while these five games will be leaving Game Pass, a whole new batch will be joining the service soon. Available from today (July 5), you'll be able to jump into the world of Yakuza with the first and second Yakuza Kiwami games, as well as the prequel Yakuza 0. My Friend Peppa Pig and PowerWash Simulator also join the service July 14, as well as numerous other titles.

You can check out GameSpot's full list of games available on Game Pass too to see if there's anything else you want to try out.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 15

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)