All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 15

Five indies are leaving the service later this month.

By on

Comments

The middle of the month is coming, and with that Microsoft has announced the first batch of games that will be leaving the service. This time around, five titles will be leaving the platform, this selection consisting of indie games.

From July 15, Atomicrops, Carrier, Children of Morta, Cris Tales, and Lethal League Blaze will no longer be playable through Game Pass. That gives you a little over a week to either try these titles out for the first time, or wrap them up if you're currently playing them.

Click To Unmute
Great Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  1. Best Games Of The Year (So Far)
  2. God Of War Ragnarok Collector's Editions Leak | GameSpot News
  3. 16 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  4. The Umbrella Academy Cast Breaks Down Their Favorite Needle Drop Moments
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Valorant’s Guns
  6. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay
  7. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay
  8. Cuphead S-Rank Devil Boss Fight with the Cursed Relic Gameplay
  9. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location July 1, 2022
  10. Rocket League Birthday Ball Trailer
  11. What Made Modern Warfare 2019 So Good
  12. DNF Duel Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

If you don't have the time to finish any of your playthroughs before they leave the service though, while they're still on Game Pass you'll be able to pick any of them up with a 20% discount. But as soon as they've left Game Pass, you'll have to pay full price.

Of course, while these five games will be leaving Game Pass, a whole new batch will be joining the service soon. Available from today (July 5), you'll be able to jump into the world of Yakuza with the first and second Yakuza Kiwami games, as well as the prequel Yakuza 0. My Friend Peppa Pig and PowerWash Simulator also join the service July 14, as well as numerous other titles.

You can check out GameSpot's full list of games available on Game Pass too to see if there's anything else you want to try out.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 15

  • Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Best Xbox Exclusive Games: 20 Picks For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Cloud Gaming
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)