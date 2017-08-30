All The Trailers From Nintendo Switch's Game Showcase

Nintendo revealed a ton of new indie games for Switch during its Nindies Summer Showcase presentation today. In all, the company highlighted 20 titles that are on the way to its new console, including the Super Meat Boy sequel, Super Meat Boy Forever, a brand-new No More Heroes game titled Travis Strikes Again, and many others.

We've put together a roundup of all the trailers from today's presentation below. You can find a full list of the game's announced during the broadcast here.

Super Meat Boy Forever

Floor Kids

Wulver Blade

Poly Bridge

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Earth Atlantis

SteamWorld Dig 2

Mulaka

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Battle Chef Brigade

Morphies Law

Sausage Sports Club

Light Fingers

Nine Parchments

No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again