All The New Xbox One Games Out This Week

It's a big week for new releases on Xbox One, as several high-profile sports games land this week, alongside the indie game Maize, where you play as a sentient corn stalk.

Sports games out this week include NASCAR Heat 2, NHL 18, and PES 2018, which are out now. People who pre-ordered NBA 2K18 can start playing on September 15, while that's the same day that EA's NBA Live 18 comes out as well.

Maize, that crazy-sounding and cool-looking corn game, launched on September 12. Other notable new releases this week include Don't Starve Together: Console Edition (September 13) and Baja: Edge of Control HD (September 14). You can see a rundown of new Xbox One releases below, as compiled by Microsoft.

New Xbox One Releases This Week:

September 12:

Maize

NASCAR Heat 2

NHL 18

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Planet of the Eyes

September 13

Transcripted

Don't Starve Together: Console Edition

September 14

Baja: Edge of Control HD

September 15