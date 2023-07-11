All Prime Day Deals On Nvidia And AMD Video Cards, Big Sales On GPUs
Whether you're looking for budget-level, mid-range, or high-end GPUs, there are decent Prime Day sales for PC gamers looking to upgrade or build a new rig.
Video cards are the centerpiece for any PC gaming rig, and investing in the right one will help you get the most out of your setup. They also tend to be the most expensive part in a gaming PC, so Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12) is a great time to look into deals for saving on pricey video cards. These deals cover a wide range of prices, so whether you're looking for a budget-level GPU or a top-end powerhouse, there is sure to be a video card for you.
Some of the best deals during this Prime Day are for mid-range Nvidia GPUs, like the Zotac RTX 3060 OC for $275 (down from $340), the Asus Dual (White OC Edition) RTX 3060 at $280 (previously $370), or the stronger Asus Dual RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition for $340 (down from $430). If you prefer AMD's Radeon cards, you may want to look into the MSI RX 6750 XT for $355 (previously $445) or the PowerColor RX 6800 XT for $480 (originally $570).
A few of the deeper discounts can be found on budget-friendly cards like EVGA's RTX 2060 SC at $200 (down from $360) and the Asus Dual (OC Edition) RTX 3050 for $220 (down from $380). But you can also shave off a decent chunk from the super high-end GPUs like the Zotac Trinity RTX 4080 for $1098 (previously $1300) or the MSI Trio RTX 7900 XTX at $925 (originally $1125).
More Prime Day Deals
- Best Prime Day gaming and tech deals
- Best Prime Day game deals
- Nintendo Switch deals
- PS5 deals
- Xbox deals
- Amazon device deals
- TV deals
- Gaming laptop deals
- Gaming headset deals
There are plenty of other deals for PC gamers during this Prime Day, so be sure to check out the huge discounts on super-fast WD Black and Samsung NVMe SSDs, Steelseries peripherials like mice and headsets, and a roster of Samsung gaming monitors. And if you'd rather get a new system wholesale, be sure to check out some of the prebuilt gaming PCs on sale now.
Inventory on some of these GPUs may also be limited, so be aware of when these cards are running out of stock (or getting restocked). Below is the full list of video cards on sale during Prime Day along with their discounted prices, original prices, and links to each item page.
Budget-Friendly Nvidia GPU Prime Day Deals
- Asus TUF GTX 1660 Super OC 6GB Edition -- $240 (
$330)
- EVGA RTX 2060 SC Gaming 6GB -- $200 (
$360)
- Asus Dual RTX 3050 OC Edition 8GB -- $220 (
$380)
- Asus Dual RTX 2060 EVO OC Edition 12GB -- $260 (
$380)
Mid-Range Nvidia GPU Prime Day Deals
- Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB -- $275 (
$340)
- Asus Dual RTX 3060 White OC Edition 8GB -- $280 (
$370)
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 OC 12GB -- $295 (
$430)
- Asus Phoenix V2 RTX 3060 12GB -- $290 (
$390)
- Asus Dual RTX 3060 Ti White OC Edition 8GB -- $340 (
$430)
High-End Nvidia GPU Prime Day Deals
- Zotac Gaming RTX 4070 AMP AIRO 12GB (Spider-Man Edition) -- $665 (
$700)
- Zotac Gaming RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO 12GB (Spider-Man Edition) -- $836 (
$880)
- Asus ROG Strix RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition 12GB -- $970 (
$1050)
- Zotac Gaming RTX 4080 Trinity OC 16GB -- $1098 (
$1300)
- Zotac Gaming RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO 16GB -- $1170 (
$1400)
- Asus TUF RTX 4080 OC Edition 16GB -- $1180 (
$1400)
- MSI Gaming Trio RTX 4080 16GB -- $1150 (
$1315)
- MSI Gaming RTX 4080 Suprim Edition 16GB -- $1220 (
$1390)
- Asus ROG Strix RTX 4080 OC Edition -- $1360 (
$1550)
Budget/Mid-Range AMD Radeon Prime Day Deals
- MSI Gaming RX 6400 4GB -- $130 (
$140)
- PowerColor Hellhoud RX 6650 XT 8GB -- $235 (
$275)
- MSI Gaming RX 6750 XT 192-bit 12GB -- $355 (
$445)
- PowerColor Red Dragon RX 6800 XT 16GB -- $480 (
$570)
High-End AMD Radeon Prime Day Deals
- Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XT 20GB -- $750 (
$800)
- MSI Gaming Trio RX 7900 XT 320-bit 20GB -- $800 (
$975)
- XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XTX Black Edition -- $910 (
$1030)
- MSI Gaming Trio RX 7900 XTX 384-bit 24GB -- $925 (
$1125)
- Sapphire Nitro+ RX 7900 XTX 24GB -- $1030 (
$1080)
- Asus TUF RX 7900 XTX OC Edition 24GB -- $1080 (
$1200)
Intel Arc Video Card/CPU Bundles
- Core i7-12700K 12-core CPU + Arc A750 Limited Edition 8GB GPU -- $418 (
$509)
- Core i7-12900KF 16-core CPU + Arc A750 Limited Edition 8GB GPU -- $508 (
$639)
- Core i7-12900K 16-core CPU + Arc A750 Limited Edition 8GB GPU -- $479 (
$600)
- Core i7-12900KS 16-core CPU + Arc A750 Limited Edition 8GB GPU -- $528 (
$650)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation